Tailgate thefts on the rise in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.

Aron Slayden, a local contractor, had his tailgate at a Home Depot parking lot. Thieves cut several locks and cables to access the tailgate and a pressure washer he had in his truck bed.

Slayden paid a $500 deductible for the more than $6,000 in damage to his truck, saying he knows other people who have been victims of tailgate theft as well.

BPD released a statement in January about the uptick of tailgate thefts in recent months, and warn truck owners to keep their gates locked at all times.

Police also recommend that truck owners park in well-lit areas to avoid potential theft.