January 27, 2017 - Twitter responded to President Trump's proposal to add a 20% tax on Mexican imports. This would raise avocado prices making them more expensive than they already are.

BREAKING: Spicer tells me 20% tax on Mexican imports is NOT a policy proposal, but example of options how to pay for wall. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 26, 2017

After the uproar on Twitter, Sean Spicer said that this is just an idea to help pay for the wall and is not an official plan. So don't worry about "going broke" for avocados just yet.

Follow Jada Montemarano on Twitter and on Instagram @JadaMontemarano

also on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC