Tax on Mexican imports could lead to higher avocado prices

Jada Montemarano
10:00 AM, Jan 27, 2017
1:16 PM, Jan 27, 2017

The proposed plan to tax Mexican imports cause avocado lovers to speak out on Twitter. But this is only an idea to pay for the wall and is not a set order.

January 27, 2017 - Twitter responded to President Trump's proposal to add a 20% tax on Mexican imports. This would raise avocado prices making them more expensive than they already are.

After the uproar on Twitter, Sean Spicer said that this is just an idea to help pay for the wall and is not an official plan. So don't worry about "going broke" for avocados just yet.

 

 

