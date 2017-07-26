Teens arrested in Southwest Bakersfield following search warrant

Fair
HI: 101°
LO: 77°
Two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield are now in Juvenile Hall after a search warrant Tuesday evening.
It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Planz Road near Stine Road.
During the search warrant, officers found a loaded assault rifle.
The investigation also led to a foot pursuit, in which one of the teens ended up discarding a loaded revolver.
They are facing several charges including burglary, gang and weapons charges.
Two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield are now in Juvenile Hall after a search warrant Tuesday evening.
The Moore family held a candle light vigil on Tuesday July 25 for their son Isaiah Moore on Truxtun and Chester where he was hit by…
On Tuesday morning, Officer Max Taylor with the California Highway Patrol was reunited with the dog he helped rescue from a busy freeway.
Vincent Moroyoqui, the suspect in the fatal crash on Taft Highway last Thursday that killed a mother and daughter, has a history of driving…