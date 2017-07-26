Teens arrested in Southwest Bakersfield following search warrant

Two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield are now in Juvenile Hall after a search warrant Tuesday evening.

It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Planz Road near Stine Road.

During the search warrant, officers found a loaded assault rifle.

The investigation also led to a foot pursuit, in which one of the teens ended up discarding a loaded revolver.

They are facing several charges including burglary, gang and weapons charges.