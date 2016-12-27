Teens start business to dispose of Christmas trees for Bakersfield area

Zuriel Loving
7:04 AM, Dec 27, 2016
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree?
 
Two teens in Bakersfield have started their own business to help dispose of the Christmas trees before they start losing their shine.

Based in Southwest Bakersfield, the two will pick up and dispose of trees for $10 in the Southwest Bakersfield area and $15 if it's outside of Southwest Bakersfield.
 
For more information or to schedule a pick up, call (661) 431-8057.

