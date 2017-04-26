Tehachapi elementary school on lockdown following pursuit

10:22 AM, Apr 26, 2017
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tompkins Elementary School in Tehachapi was put on lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

Suspects stole a deputy car and ditched it near the school at 1225 Alder Street after driving through the crosswalk.

The suspect is held up in a home nearby. No kids were hurt.

