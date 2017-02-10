Tehachapi inmate dies in cell, investigation underway

Zuriel Loving
1:26 PM, Feb 10, 2017

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - On February 3, 2017, 50-year-old John L. Glisson was found unresponsive in his two-person cell in Tehachapi around 9:21 a.m.

Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at 10:18 a.m.

A postmortem exam is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

