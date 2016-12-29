Tehachapi Police Department reminds public that shooting gun in the air is a felony

2:37 PM, Dec 29, 2016
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Shooting a gun into the air is a felony, and you will spend up to one year in prison if you are caught.

If you are arrested for shooting a gun into the air, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If a stray bullet from your gun should kill someone, you will be arrested and charged with murder.

A bullet fired into the air can climb to two miles. When it falls to Earth, it can reach a speed of 300-700 feet per second.

If you ever see someone fire a gun into the air, call the police.

Remember what goes up, will go down! Celebrate safely and responsibly and don't shoot guns into the air!

