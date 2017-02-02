Tehachapi police searching for 30-year-old missing woman

3:54 PM, Feb 2, 2017
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tehachapi police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Krystal Marie Olson has been missing since early January, however police learned about the case this week.

Olson is described as a white female, 5’ 3”, and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Tehachapi Police Department.

