Tehachapi police warn residents of IRS spam calls

7:30 PM, Feb 10, 2017

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tehachapi police are warning residents about the fake, scam calls from a robocall pretending to be the IRS.

They advise not to return the calls, because the IRS would not attempt to contact you in that manner.

Watch the video from the Tehachapi Police Department above.

