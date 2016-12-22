Telehealth company TeleHealth Docs opens in Bakersfield

Light fog
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
Video conference medical care comes to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The company will bring specialty medical care to people in even the most remote areas and mountain communities via video chatting.
Telehealth Docs has more than 30 specialists ranging from dermatology to diabetes care that can video conference with people.
The Telehealth Docs office is the only one of its kind so far in Kern County, but hopes to expand nationwide in the next few years.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…