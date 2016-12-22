Telehealth company TeleHealth Docs opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.

The company will bring specialty medical care to people in even the most remote areas and mountain communities via video chatting.

Telehealth Docs has more than 30 specialists ranging from dermatology to diabetes care that can video conference with people.

The Telehealth Docs office is the only one of its kind so far in Kern County, but hopes to expand nationwide in the next few years.