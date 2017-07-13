The difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and who is most affected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield has been seeing a lot of triple digit temperatures this summer.

There are differnt signs to look for when looking at a heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

According to the National Weather Service, if someone is expereincing a het stroke, 911 should be called right away. Some signs are a throbbing headache, no sweating, and a body temperature above 103 degrees.

Heat exhaustion can be treated by keeping cool and staying hydrated. Soem signs of heat exhaustion inclufe dizziness, cool, clammy skin and excessive sweating.

The internal temperature of a car can increase by 40 degrees from 80 degrees to 123 degrees after sitting in the sun for an hour.

The Bakersfield Burn Foundation put a graphic on their Facebook page, showing who is more prone to heat problem and areas to watch out for during the heat.

