The man arrested in the Taft Highway DUI deadly crash was in court Thursday

The man arrested in the deadly crash on Taft Highway this weekend was in court this afternoon.

Carlos Bonifacio Garcia is accused of causing a head-on crash while driving drunk.

Garcia is accused of killing Francisco De La Cruz on Taft Highway near Stine Road.

Garcia has been charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two other felonies.

Witnesses said that Garcia's car was weaving in and out of his lane. He crossed over into the westbound lane and hit Francisco head-on.

Francisco was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Garcia is expected back in court at the end of the month. He is held on more than $1,000,000 bail.