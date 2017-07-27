The painted rocks phenomenon comes to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

There is a new fad around town involving families and painted rocks. Have you seen any yet?

Bakersfield, CA rocks is a Facebook page with almost 4,000 members that is starting the craze to find painted rocks around town.

One year after Pokemon Go took America by storm, this summer’s past time is a little less low tech.

The unwritten rules start with joining the Facebook page in your area. Next, look at the people’s post showing the rocks they painted and the clever clues given to help you find where the rocks are hidden.

You then, go find the rock and post a picture of where you found it to Facebook

“If you take a rock, they kind of want you to replace a rock. Not in the same place necessarily but paint your own rocks and join the game,” said Ozella Bockman.

This fad is not just Bakersfield. The game is popular all over Kern County.

You could also find a rock while going about your normal routine.

“Sometimes somebody could be going like to the dentist and see the rock and pick it up. On the back, they can see what it says which will direct them to the site,” Bockman said.

This game is perfect for families looking for something to do during these hot summer days.

“It is about getting families out to have some fun to spend some time together painting the rocks, hiding the rocks and finding the rocks,” Bockman said.

It is easy to join and get in on the fun. All you have to do is follow Bakersfield, CA rocks.

Happy painting.