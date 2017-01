January 25, 2017 - If you love puppies and sports then you need to check out this year's Puppy Bowl, because the dogs are cuter than ever. They are also all rescue dogs! It will be Team Fluff vs Team Ruff and the game begins on February 5th at 12 PT. Watch to see how anchor Jessica Harrington handled the news!

