Thieves broke into boy scouts camping trailer

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - Hard times for some local boy scouts after camping equipment is stolen out their trailer.

Over eight-thousand dollars in stolen equipment was taken from Kern River Valley’s Troop 690 camping trailer. It was parked at a nearby church.

Tuesday evening Edward Pounds, Troop 690’s Scout Master, discovered thieves had cut a lock and broke into their camping trailer. It was parked at a nearby church.

Among the items that were stolen were portable ovens, fishing rods, lanterns, tents, and sleeping bags.

Troop 690 has been in the Kern River valley community for over 60 years.

"Some of these kids will never leave this valley. I mean that's a part of life up here,” said Pounds.

Adding that the camping trips gives them the opportunity to do so.

With no leads or surveillance video, pounds says they are simply out of luck.

If you would like to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.