Things to do in Bakersfield this weekend: July 21-23

Things to Do in Bakersfield July 21-23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are some things to do around town for July 21 to 23:
1. Finding Dory at Wilson Park - The movie is part of Free Movies in the Park and will begin at dusk on Friday, July 21.
2. Pepe Aguilar at Rabobank Arena - The singer and actor will be performing at Rabobank beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Tickets can be purchased on the Rabobank Arena website.
3. The Princess Bride at Fox Theater - The popular movie will be shown at Fox Theater for only a dollar per person on Saturday, July 22 at noon.
4. Demo Release Party - Local band Gadfly will have a demo release party at The Mint Saturday night at 9 p.m. The event is 21+.
