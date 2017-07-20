Things to do in Bakersfield this weekend: July 21-23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are some things to do around town for July 21 to 23:

1. Finding Dory at Wilson Park - The movie is part of Free Movies in the Park and will begin at dusk on Friday, July 21.

2. Pepe Aguilar at Rabobank Arena - The singer and actor will be performing at Rabobank beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Tickets can be purchased on the Rabobank Arena website.

3. The Princess Bride at Fox Theater - The popular movie will be shown at Fox Theater for only a dollar per person on Saturday, July 22 at noon.

4. Demo Release Party - Local band Gadfly will have a demo release party at The Mint Saturday night at 9 p.m. The event is 21+.