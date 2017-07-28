Things to do in Bakersfield this weekend: July 28-30

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
Things To Do in Bakersfield July 28-30
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are some things to do around town for July 21 to 23:
1. Fantasy Tribute to The Beatles - The concert will take place at Fox Theater Friday night at 8 p.m.
2. The Aviators at B Ryder's - Local band The Aviators will be placing at a local sports bar Friday night.
3. Philippine Weekend Grand Parade - A parade celebrating the Filipino culture will take place in Downtown Delano Saturday morning.
4. Boxing match - A boxing match is taking place at Rabobank Theater on Sunday. Tickets range from $30 to $80.
5. Farmers markets - Multiple farmers markets will be happening Saturday across town.
A suspect is in custody after allegedly breaking into the Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 4.
Here are some things to do around town for July 21 to 23:
The Kern County District Attorney's Office said a sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting a man in Tehachapi last year, after the shooting…
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested amid allegations of stealing money from citizens, KCSO officials said Friday.