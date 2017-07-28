Things to do in Bakersfield this weekend: July 28-30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are some things to do around town for July 21 to 23:

1. Fantasy Tribute to The Beatles - The concert will take place at Fox Theater Friday night at 8 p.m.

2. The Aviators at B Ryder's - Local band The Aviators will be placing at a local sports bar Friday night.

3. Philippine Weekend Grand Parade - A parade celebrating the Filipino culture will take place in Downtown Delano Saturday morning.

4. Boxing match - A boxing match is taking place at Rabobank Theater on Sunday. Tickets range from $30 to $80.

5. Farmers markets - Multiple farmers markets will be happening Saturday across town.