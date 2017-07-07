Things to do in Bakersfield this weekend: July 7-9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are some things to do around town for July 7 through 9.

1. ArtWalk at First Friday - This event features the county's best artists on the first Friday of each month. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Valley Farmers Market - Every Saturday morning the market showcases fresh organic produce, jewelry, and other products for sale. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

3. The Goonies at Fox Theater - The Goonies will be showing at the Fox Theater downtown on Saturday, Tickets are avilable at the box office.

4. Public skate at the Bakersfield Ice Rink - The rink has public skate sessions on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday. Kids are $10 and adults are $11.

5. McMurtrey Aquatic Center - The aquatic center -- which features slides and more -- is $4 a person and open all summer.