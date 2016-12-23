Third annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event held Thursday

Haze
3rd annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Upside Productions hosted their 3rd annual “Christmas in the Neighborhood” event Thursday.
The event was open to the public and featured multiple events including face painting and cupcake decorating.
More than 25 bikes and scooters were also handed out to kids who attended.
The event was sponsored by members of the community.
