Third annual Egg Hunt with Cops happening in McFarland Saturday

McFarland, Calif. - Officers with the McFarland Police Department will join together Saturday for the 3rd annual Egg Hunt with Cops.
There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy, games, prizes and giveaways.
Several bicycles will be raffled off during the event. Individuals must be present for the raffle to win.
The event takes place at Browning Park in McFarland starting at 11a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
Browning Park is located at 730 Browning Road McFarland, CA 93250.
