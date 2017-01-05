Thousands without power in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 3,800 PG&E customers were without power Thursday morning, according to the company's website.

The outage was reported just before 10 a.m. roughly between Houghton Rd. to the south, District Blvd. to the north, Old River Rd. to the west and Akers Rd. to the east.

The company was expected to restore power by 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage was a wire down.