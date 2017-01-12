Three Bakersfield Police Department K9s receive protective vests from non-profit organization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department announced on Thursday, January 12, 2017 that three of their K9s, Rico, Traxx and Phoenix, would receive donated bullet and stab protective vests.

According to the post on BPD's Facebook, seven-year-old Rico's vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and he is currently partnered with Officer John Otterness. The vests of four-year-old Traxx and five-year-old Phoenix are compliments of sponsor Rita Nugent-Clancy of McGregor, Iowa. Traxx is currently partnered with Senior Officer Seth Palmer and Phoenix is with Officer Travis McNinch.

The vests are from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, based in Massachusetts, and their dedication to assisting law enforcement agencies with protection for K9 officers. All vests are custom-made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, Michigan.