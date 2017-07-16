Three injured in crash on Highway 119 in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people were injured in a head on crash off Highway 119 in southwest Bakersfield Sunday morning.

According to CHP officials, shortly after 10 a.m. a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Highway 119 near Stine Rd. when the driver of the Nissan crashed head on into a Chevrolet pick-up truck.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Altima, a Hispanic male, was weaving in and out of the lane when he crossed over onto the westbound lane of Highway 119 and crashed head on with the driver of the pick-up truck who was traveling westbound on Highway 119.

Driver of the pick-up truck sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital.

Driver and his passenger, also an adult, suffered minor to moderate injuries were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to officials, the driver of the Nissan is believed to have been driving under the influence.

Both east and west bound lanes of Highway 119, from Stine Rd. to Ashe Rd. are closed.

Officials say lanes should reopen in two hours.