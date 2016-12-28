Three Lamont double homicide suspects to be in court this week

The two were due in court on December 9, but the hearing was delayed as the District Attorney's Office was figuring out if they were going to seek the death penalty. Investigators say Hammond and Langston shot and killed the men at a Lamont gas station in October.
The third suspect, Myron Givan, was still at large when the two were set to appear in court, but Givan was arrested in Aurora, Colorado on December 13. His extradition hearing is set for this Friday, December 30. It is unclear when he will be transported in Kern County.