Three local Latinas will be honored this Saturday at Latinas Leading the Way Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Latina Leaders of Kern County is honoring three women for their contributions in our community.

The women will be recognized during the 18th annual Latinas Leading the Way Awards dinner at the Bakersfield Marriott on Saturday.

Raquel Pina is the Chief of Family Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Hospital and says she was shocked to learn of the honor.

"I didn't expect anything like this and really I'm really honored to be recognized by this group of women", said pina.

Pina has become a champion for victims of domestic violence and is leading an awareness initiative at the hospital.

"We are starting to screen all women from the ages of 18-64 and once we identify someone who is a victim then really its getting them the appropriate resources", said Pina.

Gabriela Murgia, a local business owner and Xochitl Garcia, a lawyer, will also be honored during the awards dinner.

The Latina leaders of Kern County aims to foster leadership, to identify and develop opportunities for Latinas, and to influence key issues affecting our community.

For more information on programs offered by the organization visit:http://kernlatinas.com/programs/