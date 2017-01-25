Three meetings scheduled for Centennial Corridor Preliminary Work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three community meetings have been scheduled by the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans to provide residents with information on prep work in advance of the future construction of the Centennial Corridor project.

The community meetings will be held in an open house format. Presentations will be at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the following three meetings:

South of Stockdale Highway Ave. – Tuesday, January 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stockdale Highway to Joseph Street – Tuesday, February 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

La Mirada Dr. to California – Wednesday, February 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All meetings will be located at First Congregational Church at 5 Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309.

Each meeting focuses on a different segment of the corridor.

The work will consist of sewer and utility relocations, as well as the installation of new cul-de-sacs, on various streets adjacent to the future transportation corridor in late spring 2017.