Three men arrested at Beach Park for vandalism, firearm charges, conspiracy and gang participation

Jessica Harrington
8:12 AM, Apr 22, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -  

On Friday around 8:00 pm, officers responded to Beach Park, in regards to subjects vandalizing the bridge.

Officers contacted multiple subjects at the park who were involved in the vandalism. During a search of three of the subjects they were found to be in possession of loaded handguns.

The suspects, Anthony Martinez (19), Dominic Wright (18) and Yadang Moth (18) were arrested for firearms violations, vandalism, conspiracy and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111. 

 

