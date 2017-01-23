Three people have been arrested in connection to a body found in a car in Arvin

Three people have been taken into custody in Arvin, in connection to the homicide of Jose Joel Salazar.

Officers searched two homes in Arvin around 7:00 am on Sunday.That's where they found 27-year-old Javier Lopez Lopez with an AR-15 rifle.

In addition, to being charged as an accessory in Salazar's murder, he was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying loaded gun and participating in a street gang.

19-year-old Ana Maria Banos and 24-year-old Jorge Vargas Sosa were taken into custody in connection to the death.

Sosa is also facing gang related charges.

Additional suspects are still under investigation.