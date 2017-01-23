Three people have been arrested in connection to a body found in a car in Arvin

Cloudy
Police tape cordons off a crime scene on September 19, 2012 in Manchester, England.
Three people have been taken into custody in Arvin, in connection to the homicide of Jose Joel Salazar.
Officers searched two homes in Arvin around 7:00 am on Sunday.That's where they found 27-year-old Javier Lopez Lopez with an AR-15 rifle.
In addition, to being charged as an accessory in Salazar's murder, he was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying loaded gun and participating in a street gang.
19-year-old Ana Maria Banos and 24-year-old Jorge Vargas Sosa were taken into custody in connection to the death.
Sosa is also facing gang related charges.
Additional suspects are still under investigation.
