Three sentenced to prison for running scam in Bakersfield, Visalia and Salinas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three men were sentenced for running a foreclosure rescue scam in Bakersfield, Visalia and Salinas.

Martin Calzada, 30, of Norwalk, was sentenced to nine year in prison. Juan Curiel, 38, of Visalia, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, and Santiago Palacios-Hernandez, 48, of Salinas was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

During Calzada's four day trial, evidence was presented that showed the defendants conspired to defraud homeowners facing foreclosure.

The men operated Star Reliable Mortgage, which had offices in Bakersfield, Visalia, and Salinas.