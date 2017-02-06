Three-vehicle crash leaves victims with moderate injuries in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A three-vehicle accident at the corner of California Avenue and Union Avenue caused moderate injuries on Monday, February 6, 2017.

The crash occurred around 12:09 p.m. in Central Bakersfield. A Culligan delivery truck was rear-ended, causing a three vehicle pileup, according to witnesses in the area. The vehicle directly behind the delivery truck hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Two people from the middle vehicle were transported to a local hospital in what appeared to be moderate condition.