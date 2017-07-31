WASCO, Calif. - Looking at Audrey she looks like any average three-year-old.

Her hobbies include playing with friends, running around the yard and loving on her dogs. However, Audrey is a little bit different. She was diagnosed with leukemia on September 29, 2016. She was only two at the time. In October of that same year Audrey went into remission, yet she still requires chemotherapy.

Audrey has a big birthday coming up and instead of asking for something like a pony,as most three-year-olds would, she is asking for something a little bit different. She is looking forward to receiving a birthday card from every state in the U.S. One of Audrey's mother's friends, Sunshine Ceja, is making sure her birthday wish comes true.

Ceja's daughter is even making a ten by 30 foot wall of the United States so that each card received can be pinned on to the corresponding state they came from. Currently, they are only missing 20 states. They need to receive the remaining state's cards by December second, the day of her party, which has a unicorn theme.

Everyone from the community is encouraged to attend Audrey's celebration to show her how much she is loved and cared for. All that is asked is you bring a card for Audrey. All cards can be mailed to 2417 9th Street in Wasco.