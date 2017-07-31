Tickets go on sale for Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

6:41 AM, Jul 31, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tickets for the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame ceremony go on sale today July 31st. 

Six musical legends are joining the hall of fame, including Korn and Susan Raye. 

You can buy tickets on the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame website. 

