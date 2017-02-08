Tips to prevent burns for National Burn Awareness Week

Clear
HI: 72°
LO: 60°
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
HI: 62°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The week of February 5th through 11th is National Burn Awareness Week.
According to the American Burn Association 73% of burn injuries happen in the home.
The majority of children treated are under the age of five and the majority of the burn injuries are scalds that happen in the kitchen.
There are several ways to prevent burns:
Wasco State Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate as a possible homicide.
Kern County Fire and HazMat units responded to a hazardous materials situation at Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. on James Road and…
The two men charged in a school sex scandal were back in court Wednesday.
It's best to be direct and open when discussing this most important subject. 20% of teens have a diagnosable mental illness but only about…