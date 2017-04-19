Leslie Jenea Chance to be charged with first-degree murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 19, 2017 3:50 p.m.): Leslie Chance's pre-preliminary hearing was pushed to May 10.

=========================================

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m.): Leslie Jenea Chance will be in court Friday afternoon for an arraignment.

=========================================

Todd Chance's widow, Leslie Jenea Chance, has been arrested in connection to his 2013 death, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Leslie Chance, 49, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder on Thursday evening in the 5600 block of District Blvd., KCSO said.

She is due in court on Monday afternoon and isn't eligible to bail out of jail, according to county records.

Todd Chance's body was found by a farmworker in the area of Noriega Road and Enos Lane west of Bakersfield in August 2013. Investigators said he had been shot several times.

"Throughout the following three and a half year investigation, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives conducted an extensive, exhaustive investigation into the murder of Todd Chance," the department said in a press release.

Chance's attorney, Kyle Humphrey, didn't know of the latest development when he was contacted by 23ABC News on Thursday. He said that he plans to "fight on" in the case.

RELATED: DNA, fingerprints collected from Leslie Chance

Leslie Chance had previously been arrested in connection to the case in 2013 but was released after further investigation was needed.

RELATED: Principal Leslie Chance expected to be released

Leslie Chance was married to Todd Chance for 17 years and had served as the principal of Fairview Elementary School in South Bakersfield.

RELATED: Leslie Chance charged with first degree murder