Traffic congested on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 as people return from holiday travel

Clear
HI: 56°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 35°
HI: 58°
LO: 37°
After the holidays comes the holiday traffic...
If you are heading northbound on Highway 5, expect delays near the Grapevine, Gorman and where Interstate 5 merges with the 405.
While most of the slow traffic deals with travelers heading north, there are also delays southbound on Highway 99 as it merges into Interstate 5.
Please be aware when driving and get home safely!
After the holidays comes the holiday traffic...
There's less than a week until the new year, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a reminder to motorists about new…
UPDATE (Dec. 26, 2016, 1:48 p.m.): Bakersfield police officers have shared that the victim was a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
After Christmas, thousands of Christmas trees will be sliced, minced and diced into a rich mulch to be used by city parks, school…