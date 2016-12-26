Traffic congested on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 as people return from holiday travel

Zuriel Loving
2:09 PM, Dec 26, 2016
After the holidays comes the holiday traffic...

If you are heading northbound on Highway 5, expect delays near the Grapevine, Gorman and where Interstate 5 merges with the 405.

While most of the slow traffic deals with travelers heading north, there are also delays southbound on Highway 99 as it merges into Interstate 5.

Please be aware when driving and get home safely!

