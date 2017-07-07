Traffic on Northbound I-5 near Laval Road is at a crawl due to crash

2:29 PM, Jul 7, 2017

This picture, sent in by a 23ABC viewer, shows some of the slowing on Northbound Interstate 5 near Laval Road where a car crashed Friday afternoon. 

Traffic on Northbound Interstate 5 near Laval Road is moving at about 8 miles per hour after a car crash Friday afternoon. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crashed just after 1:15 p.m. The vehicle rolled several times. 

It's not known if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

