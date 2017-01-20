Traffic stop and search warrant results in seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine and weapons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On the afternoon of January 19, 2017, officers with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office CalMMET Unit (California Multi-jurisdictional Methamphetamine Task Force) conducted a traffic stop on a subject in the area of Airport Drive and Olive Drive. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle he was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest. The arrested subject was identified as 53 year old Bakersfield resident Gary Myers.



During a search of Myers vehicle he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine. Officers obtained a search warrant for Myers residence, which is located on Juniper Ridge Drive in the City of Bakersfield. During the search of Myers residence officers located approximately twelve firearms, ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia. Myers has convictions preventing him from legally possessing firearms or ammunition.



Myers was initially booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility Jail for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and vehicle code violations. After the search warrant was completed additional charges were added to Myers which included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.