Bakersfield police searching for green pick-up in hit-and-run accident, moderate injuries reported

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 7, 2017): A green pick-up heading south on Union Avenue near Planz Road dislodged a trailer, which crossed the center divider and hit a BART van with two employees on board, before fleeing the scene.

The van then hit a fence and road signs in front of Rick's Recycling on Union.

The two adult males in the van were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Vehicles have been towed from the scene.

===========

Traffic is slow on Union Avenue after a crash near Planz Road on February 7, 2017.

According to California Highway Patrol, a dark green or black pick-up truck crashed into a silver mini van. A trailer is now blocking one of the lanes.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, this is a hit-and-run incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s dark green or black pick-up truck. The vehicle was last seen going southbound on Union Avenue.

BPD says the suspect is a Hispanic male in his thirties or forties.

Moderate injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.