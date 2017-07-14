Train hits car in Central Bakersfield

11:26 AM, Jul 14, 2017
cdsessums/CreativeCommons

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police and Fire are investigating a train that struck a vehicle in Central Bakersfield.

 

The call came in just after 10:40 a.m. Firefighters extricated the person out of the vehicle.

 

Bakersfield Police said the injuries are moderate.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News