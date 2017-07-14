Train hits car in Central Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 77°
Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police and Fire are investigating a train that struck a vehicle in Central Bakersfield.
The call came in just after 10:40 a.m. Firefighters extricated the person out of the vehicle.
Bakersfield Police said the injuries are moderate.
The Latina Leaders of Kern County is honoring three women for their contributions in our community.
Members of the community in Lake Isabella are pushing to meet their fundraising goal to build a skate park for kids in the area.