Tulare Union High School teacher re-arrested for alleged sex crime

A Tulare Union High School teacher has been re-arrested, accused of sexually abusing his students.

Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, was arrested at his Delano home Friday for lewd act upon a child.

Sanchez was previously arrested in March of this year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He wasn't charged and was later released.

Since then, an additional student has come forward and authorities said that person revealed they and Sanchez had sexual relations in a classroom.

Sanchez was arrested Friday at his home in Delano and is currently being held on $740,000 bail.

He is expected in a Tulare County courtroom July 3, 2017.