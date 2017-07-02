Tulare Union High School teacher re-arrested for alleged sex crime

Fair
A Tulare Union High School Teacher has been re-arrested, accused of sexually abusing his students. Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, was arrested at his Delano home Friday for lewd acts with a minor. Sanchez was previously arrested in March of this year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He wasn't charged and was later released.
A Tulare Union High School teacher has been re-arrested, accused of sexually abusing his students.
Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, was arrested at his Delano home Friday for lewd act upon a child.
Sanchez was previously arrested in March of this year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
He wasn't charged and was later released.
Since then, an additional student has come forward and authorities said that person revealed they and Sanchez had sexual relations in a classroom.
Sanchez was arrested Friday at his home in Delano and is currently being held on $740,000 bail.
He is expected in a Tulare County courtroom July 3, 2017.
