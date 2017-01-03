Twenty Mule Team represents Kern County at Rose Parade

Clear
Screenshot courtesy of HGTV
PASADENA, Calif. - The historic Twenty Mule Team represented Kern County Monday at the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
The wagon train celebrated its 100 year anniversary at the parade this year. They were part of the 1917 Rose Parade as well as President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration parade.
The wagon train was featured in the TV series Death Valley Days, starring Ronald Reagan and narrated by Merle Haggard. The show was sponsored in part by Borax, based in Boron.
