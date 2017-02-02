Two arrested after pursuit in East Bakersfield, one car crashes into yard

Cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
HI: 64°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two men were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase in East Bakersfield, which ended with one car crashing into a front yard.
A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling on Center and Hill Streets around 10:30 a.m. when he saw two cars driving recklessly.
The deputy caught up to the two cars and chased them to a neighborhood on Mesa Street.
One of the cars crashed into a front yard. The driver, identified as Joshua Forduice, tried to run away. He was arrested for possession of a stolen car and drug related charges.
The second driver, Alejandro Valdenegro, was arrested on drug charges.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.