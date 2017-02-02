Two arrested after pursuit in East Bakersfield, one car crashes into yard

4:50 PM, Feb 1, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two men were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase in East Bakersfield, which ended with one car crashing into a front yard.

A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling on Center and Hill Streets around 10:30 a.m. when he saw two cars driving recklessly.

The deputy caught up to the two cars and chased them to a neighborhood on Mesa Street.

One of the cars crashed into a front yard. The driver, identified as Joshua Forduice, tried to run away. He was arrested for possession of a stolen car and drug related charges.

The second driver, Alejandro Valdenegro, was arrested on drug charges.

