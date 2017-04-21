Two arrested during Lamont probation check

LAMONT, Calif. -

KCSO deputies and probation officers conducted a compliance check on a Lamont home near Main Street and Di Giorgio Road Wednesday.

During the check, officers contacted 24-year-old Jacob Baugher and 20-year-old Amy Aaron at the residence. While checking the residence officers seized a homemade firearm, or “zip gun”. Ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia was also found inside.

Baugher was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Aaron was arrested for resisting, obstructing, and delaying a peace officer.