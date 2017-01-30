Two arrested with guns in Southwest Bakersfield

Haze
HI: 65°
LO: 40°
HI: 68°
LO: 42°
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
Two people were arrested in Southwest Bakersfield for conspiracy, gun, and gang related charges.
It all happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, when officers executed a search warrant on Chester Lane.
That's were they found the two guns.
21-year-old Deandre Hoard and 20-year-old Lance Henderson were arrested.
Two people were arrested in Southwest Bakersfield for conspiracy, gun, and gang related charges.
Bakersfield resident Ryan Nance has announced his intention to run for Bakersfield City Council Ward 5, according to a press release.
A human skull was found near Lebec Sunday afternoon.
Nearly a week after severe flooding caused an estimated $100,000 in damages at Centro Hispano Lamont church, the parish held its first…