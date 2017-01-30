Two arrested with guns in Southwest Bakersfield

1:48 AM, Jan 30, 2017
Two people were arrested in Southwest Bakersfield for conspiracy, gun, and gang related charges.

It all happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, when officers executed a search warrant on Chester Lane.

That's were they found the two guns.

21-year-old Deandre Hoard and 20-year-old Lance Henderson were arrested. 

