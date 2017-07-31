Two police officers shot in central California

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) - Officials say two police officers in a Central California farming community have been shot in a struggle with a man, who was also struck by gunfire.

Los Banos City Manager Alex Terrazas confirmed the shooting happened early Monday. He had no details about the officers' conditions or the circumstances.

The Merced Sun-Star reports that officers struggled with a man at an apartment complex and he gained control of an officer's weapon.

The newspaper reports that the man was also shot. His condition was also not available Monday.

Los Banos is a small community off Interstate 5 in the farming region of the San Joaquin Valley midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.