Two fatalities at Sequoia National Park over the weekend

There were two fatalities at Sequoia National Park this weekend, one on Mount Whitney an one in the Kaweah River.

A group of climbers hiking down the eastern slope of Mount Whitney crossed paths with a solo climber who was heading up the Mountaineer’s Route Friday afternoon.

Later on the group observed a backpack fall and realized that the climber they assed may have fallen. They called 911 and on Saturday morning local deputies began a helicopter search.

The man’s body was spotted after four hours.

The National Park Service was called in to retrieve the victim’s body.

On Saturday afternoon, a 21-year-old Tulare woman and three friends were alongside the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River when she fell in the river and was swept away.

Another visitor saw the woman in the river and got her out to shore. CPR was attempted.