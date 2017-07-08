Two juveniles arrested after trying to rob Shell Gas Station in southwest Bakersfield

5:21 AM, Jul 8, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two juveniles were arrested for attempting to rob a gas station in southwest Bakersfield. 

Officials said just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shell Gas Station on White Lane and Gosford Rd. 

 

BPD said the two juveniles used a BB gun to try to rob the cashier. 

The two were arrested and transported to juvenile hall. 

