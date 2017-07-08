Two juveniles arrested after trying to rob Shell Gas Station in southwest Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 110°
LO: 80°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two juveniles were arrested for attempting to rob a gas station in southwest Bakersfield.
Officials said just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shell Gas Station on White Lane and Gosford Rd.
BPD said the two juveniles used a BB gun to try to rob the cashier.
The two were arrested and transported to juvenile hall.
Marley's Mutts is sponsoring an adoption event this Saturday, 7/8 at the Pet Smart in Bakersfield.
Two juveniles were arrested for attempting to rob a gas station in southwest Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community' s assistance locating Refugio Torres-Chavez who has gone missing under…
A McFarland man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping among other charges.