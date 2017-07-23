Two juveniles nearly swept away in canal near White Lane and Gosford Rd.

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. - Two juveniles were nearly swept away in a canal near White Lane and Gosford Rd.

Bakersfield Police said around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of two male juveniles who were unable to get out of the fast-moving canal.

The first officer on scene observed one of the juveniles had escaped the canal, but fell back in trying to rescue the other.

The officer drove to an area where he was able to get ahead of the juveniles and utilized an improvised safety line to keep them from being swept away.

Once other officers got on scene they were able to pull the juveniles from the canal.

They each had minor cuts and abrasions.

After being treated by medical personnel, they were released to their parents.