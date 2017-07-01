Two left with major injuries after motorcycle crash in the canyon, alcohol is a suspected factor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were left with major injuries after they were involved in a solo crash in the Kern River canyon.

The crash happened on Friday just before 7:00 p.m. on westbound Highway 178 just past the Lower Ridge Bar Campground.

Daniel Gonzalez, 42, was driving about 55 miles per hour on his 2002 Harley Davidson with passenger Veronica Perez, 41. Police said Gonzalez failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The motorcycle veered south, off the roadway and into the canyon wall, striking several boulders.

Gonzalez and his passenger were transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Gonzalez was arrested, officials said alcohol is considered to be a factor in this crash.