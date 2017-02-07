Two men arrested for burglary, vehicle theft and multiple firearm violations in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - Yesterday, February 6, 2017, California City police officers were investigating a residential burglary on Ridge Boulevard, just east of Crescent Drive, where a vehicle and several firearms were stolen.

During their investigation, they were given information which led them to a residence on California City Boulevard, just west of Isabella Boulevard, where they discovered the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway.

Officers observed three vehicles leave the residence while conducting surveillance within a relatively short window of time. Simultaneous traffic stops were conducted on all three vehicles, which resulted in the arrests of two suspects, Joshua Joseph Gieser and Timothy Alan Gieser.

A bullet resistant vest and 28 firearms were recovered from one vehicle. An additional stolen vehicle, four firearms and a cache of ammunition were recovered from the residence after the search warrant was executed.

Both men have been booked for burglary, vehicle theft and multiple firearm violations, including being a felon in possession of firearms.

They were later transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Detention Center and have a combined bail of $115,000.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Boston at (760) 373-8606.